Visa Europe fscks up Friday night with other GDPR: 'God Dammit, Payment Refused'

Businesses and punters in Europe are in for a long and frustrating night – after Visa's payment services in the region showed Total Inability To Support Usual Purchases (TITSUP).

The credit card processor confirmed Friday it had suffered an outage and was working on a solution. Right now, you can't buy stuff online or in stores or pubs using Visa cards in Europe.

"Visa is currently experiencing a service disruption. This incident is preventing some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed," Visa Europe said in its statement. "We are investigating the cause and working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation."

Needless to say, the prospect of being unable to properly perform card transactions on a Friday night – and so soon after the end-of-the-month payday – is not going over well with people and businesses, many of whom say they will only be accepting cash tonight.

Hello guys! Please bear with us tonight as we are only taking cash, Visa Europe has crashed and is affecting every retail store in Europe! Please be nice to our staff as this is not our or the business fault! Thanks! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7AR8ZMQxyP — Pie&Ale (@PieandAleMcr) June 1, 2018

If you have an appointment with us this evening, please be aware we can currently only accept MasterCard Amex Cash & Cheque payments owing to a system failure at Visa Europe - sorry for the inconvenience — A Salon Called Fish (@saloncalledfish) June 1, 2018

Visa Europe down on a Friday. Maybe it's time I get a second credit card provider. https://t.co/oRNyCrNnvt — Kenneth Anderson (@Kennethtechguy) June 1, 2018

There does seem to be one bit of good news, though. Folks are reporting that ATM transactions are still working, so people should be able to withdraw cash from their accounts and purchase things the old fashioned way (with little bits of paper and metal) until Visa manages to sort things out.

