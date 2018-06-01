AWS Virginia outage just whacked cloudy servers for an hour

Parts of Amazon Web Services' US-East-1 region have experienced about an hour of downtime.

The cloud colossus’ status page reports an investigation of “connectivity issues affecting some instances in a single Availability Zone in the US-EAST-1 Region” as of 3:13 PM PDT on Thursday, May 31st.

A 3:42 PM update confirmed “an issue in one of the datacenters that makes up one of US-EAST-1 Availability Zones. This was a result of a power event impacting a small percentage of the physical servers in that datacenter as well as some of the networking devices.”

“Customers with EC2 instances in this availability zone may see issues with connectivity to the affected instances. We are seeing recovery and continue to work toward full resolution.

By 4:29 PM the company said it had “restored power to the vast majority of the affected instances and continue to work towards full recovery.”

AWS’ EC2, Relational Database Service, Workspaces and Redshift were all impacted.

Plenty of AWS users took to Twitter to apologise for the outage’s effect on their services. One such complainant was Open Whisper Systems, maker of the Signal secure messaging service. Signal and AWS recently clashed over “domain fronting” , a technique Signal uses to enhance privacy but which AWS doesn’t like because it exposes it to risk.

Amazon threatens to suspend Signal's AWS account over censorship circumvention: https://t.co/8llgFKoCGY — Signal (@signalapp) May 1, 2018

Some saw Signal going dark as evidence AWS had booted the company off its platform. Happily, Signal was just a victim of the outage like plenty of others.

The Signal service has recovered from an outage that was caused by data center power issues. We appreciate your patience as we worked towards resolution, and we'll continue to make additional improvements. Want to help? We are hiring Server Developers: https://t.co/QcCbR3Ia79 — Signal (@signalapp) May 31, 2018

All other AWS regions appear to be working just fine at the time of writing. If AWS offers new information, we’ll update this story. ®

