Facebook finally fully embraces GDPR – Generally Derailing Pages Recklessly

Facebook is mysteriously and inexplicably locking people out of their Pages – the social network's profiles for businesses and organizations.

Quite a few Register readers have written in and tweeted to complain they haven't been able to get into and administrate their Pages accounts for much of the day. Folks also report being unable to edit or manage advertisements on the network.

Heya, @TheRegister don't know if you've seen but loads of @facebook pages users are having major issues having no access to admin roles. I appear to have been removed as an admin of my own business page as well. — Rich Sayles Photo (@rsaylesphoto) May 31, 2018

I have no access to my Facebook page since 7am this morning. 3 chats and 2 emails later and no resolving. I’m getting feedback from them that it is something got to do with Instagram. They have told me my page should be backup ASAP. I cannot edit my adverts either. Nightmare. — Karl Metelko ♫ (@karlmetelko) May 31, 2018

⚠️⚡FACEBOOK BUSINESS PAGE WARNING!⚡⚠️ We have spent the afternoon trying to help a business fix a BIG problem with their Facebook page. Please share over on @facebook! https://t.co/hs0EoinvTc #IntrotweetTips #ExeterHour #SomersetHour pic.twitter.com/2HDOmhxNvQ — Team Introtweet (@IntrotweetUK) May 31, 2018

To add insult to injury, after losing admin access to acct, @facebook just billed my @TechMoxie credit card for an ad that ran on a different business page set up with separate credit card. c'mon Facebook! @BriAlNews @CNET #badservice — TechMoxie (@TechMoxie) May 31, 2018

If you're having a problem with accessing your @facebook business page, you're not alone. It's impossible to get a real answer or response on what it happening. It's frustrating. #fbbug #bug — Brian Allen KSFY (@BriAlNews) May 31, 2018

If Facebook does know what the problem is, it isn't sharing the info with anyone. El Reg has been unable to get any response from the under-fire Silicon Valley giant – and frustrated business customers say they, too, have yet to hear back from anyone at the House of Zuckerberg.

The Pages outage comes as the latest blow in what has been a nightmare spring for the internet goliath. Earlier this year, it emerged tens of millions of Facebook accounts were harvested by Cambridge Analytica political campaigns. Facebook effectively looked the other way, leaving execs to answer to Congress and other elected politicians for its shoddy handling of user data.

Facebook would later admit the practice was far more widespread than just one company, as hundreds of apps would be suspended for harvesting user account information. And now it faces a lawsuit over Europe's latest privacy rules, GDPR. ®

