Facebook finally fully embraces GDPR – Generally Derailing Pages Recklessly

Furious netizens locked out of their business profiles all day

31 May 2018
Facebook is mysteriously and inexplicably locking people out of their Pages – the social network's profiles for businesses and organizations.

Quite a few Register readers have written in and tweeted to complain they haven't been able to get into and administrate their Pages accounts for much of the day. Folks also report being unable to edit or manage advertisements on the network.

If Facebook does know what the problem is, it isn't sharing the info with anyone. El Reg has been unable to get any response from the under-fire Silicon Valley giant – and frustrated business customers say they, too, have yet to hear back from anyone at the House of Zuckerberg.

The Pages outage comes as the latest blow in what has been a nightmare spring for the internet goliath. Earlier this year, it emerged tens of millions of Facebook accounts were harvested by Cambridge Analytica political campaigns. Facebook effectively looked the other way, leaving execs to answer to Congress and other elected politicians for its shoddy handling of user data.

Facebook would later admit the practice was far more widespread than just one company, as hundreds of apps would be suspended for harvesting user account information. And now it faces a lawsuit over Europe's latest privacy rules, GDPR. ®

