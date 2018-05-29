Smut site offers VPN so you don't bare all online

Faced with growing state enthusiasm to block its services, one of the world's most popular adult sites has created its own virtual private network (VPN).

PornHub's VPNhub (this link is safe to follow) is just what it says on the box: a VPN app designed to protect user traffic, hide the Web server they're visiting, and spoof their location.

It's a freemium model: the mobile version of VPNhub is free, but if you want to browse on a Mac or Windows desktop you'll need a premium app store subscription. In other words, the large-screen, ahem, experience comes at a cost.

It can't operate everywhere, since some countries block all VPN traffic – in its FAQ, VPNhub says it's a non-starter in Myanmar, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria. Unconfirmed reports say it may be bocked in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and China.

Veep Corey Price said (the announcement is here NSFW) VPN Hub has 1,000 servers in more than 15 countries, to service support the site's “90 million visitors a day”, most of whom are using some kind of mobile device.

VPNhub doesn't cap user throughput even on the free version, and the company's media release promises not to log user activity.

We're not sure whether PornHub intended to identify the partner who wrote the application, App Atomic, but that's where its FAQ links for its privacy policy.

However, the two outfits have harmonised their attitude to privacy, with App Atomic also promising “We do not track user activities outside of our Applications, nor do we track the browsing activities of users who are logged into our VPN service.” ®

