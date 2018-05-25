Cisco admins: hold that IOS XR update while you get new firmware

Eight Cisco NCS 6000 line cards need firmware upgrades, after Switchzilla learned they could be bricked by an IOS XR upgrade.

The operating system upgrade in question is IOS XR 5.2.x.

What Cisco found is that a number of line cards in the NC6 range with “updated 500 MHz ternary content-addressable memory (TCAM)” could either fail to boot, or move into the “IN-RESET” state unless they have a System Management Unit upgrade as well.

The symptom is pretty unmistakeable: if you install a new line card in a system running IOS XR 5.2.x, you'll get a Network Processor Unit (NPU) initialisation failure with a "No such device" error.

Its field notice explained that the cards were changed from 300 MHz TCAM to 500 MHz when a third-party component went end-of-life – and that impacted the initialisation sequence of the affected cards.

Once the customer's run the firmware upgrade, IOS XR 5.2.x supports both 300 MHz and 500 MHz line cards. Routers running IOS XR 6.1.x aren't affected – so upgrading to that version means you don't have to run the firmware upgrades.

The 500 MHz line cards are identified as V03, either by querying the IDProm (instruction Show 0/1-IDPROM ), or on the label on the right side of the line card. ®

Sponsored: Minds Mastering Machines - Call for papers now open