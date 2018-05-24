OpenStack had a summit, so everyone's talking about it

Juniper Networks announced a tie-up with Red Hat integrating Red Hats OpenShift Container Platform and OpenStack Platform into Juniper's Contrail Enterprise Multicloud.

The Gin Palace said this lets customers run and manage applications and services on any VM, any container, and any cloud environment.

They note that the multicloud offering also offers an open source “alternative to proprietary platforms”. We wonder who they're talking about?

VMware updates its OpenStack

VMware this week launched its integrated OpenStack 5 offering, based on OpenStack's Queens release.

The release complies with the OpenStack Foundation's 2018.02 interop guidelines, and is optimised for VMware's NFV and SDDC (software defined data centre) infrastructure.

The release boasts better data plane performance, elastic multi-tenant resource scaling, and so-called “in a box” deployment targeting 5G and edge computing use cases.

Automation includes “advanced workload analysis, predictive resource scheduling and load balancing,” and a virtualised infrastructure manager monitoring both VMs and containers.

Keystone has been enhanced to improve security, including application credentials, system role assignment, expanded identity management providers, and encryption of API traffic.

AT&T, Intel, SKT float Airship

AT&T, South Korea's SK Telecom, and Chipzilla have dropped more open code into the OpenStack Foundation.

Project Airship is an infrastructure project designed to make it easy to create new clouds, and AT&T says it's built on the OpenStack-Helm project launched last year.

It's a microservices-based system whose first deliverable is expected to be “a declarative platform to introduce OpenStack on Kubernetes (OOK) and the lifecycle management of the resulting cloud”.

That means all aspects of the cloud will be defined in standard documents passed to the platform for orchestration.

Airship will also be used by the Akraino edge stack, AT&T added.

SolarWinds looks into Nexus

SolarWinds announced a bunch of expansions to its network management software, adding Network Insight for Cisco Nexus among other things.

The company reckons its latest versions quadruple the scalability of the platforms while offering deeper visibility into networks.

There are new versions across the SolarWinds product suite.

Network Performance Monitor (NPM) 12.3 and Network Configuration Monitor (NCM) 7.8 get Nexus support with the ability to view virtual Port Channels (vPCs).

IP Address Manager (IPAM) 4.7 gets better IP request automation, Amazon Route53, and Azure DNS support.

The NetFlow Traffic Analyzer (NTA) 4.4 gets a new Flow Storage SQL database, and is rewritten to cut its CPU and IOPS requirements to get better performance.

The VoIP and Network Quality Manager (VNQM) 4.5 adds SIP trunk monitoring. ®

