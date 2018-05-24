Doc Searls' Cluetrain arrives at IEEE HQ, delivers privacy machine

David “Doc” Searls, co-author of 1999's cyber-utopian document The Cluetrain Manifesto, has persuaded the IEEE to launch one of two new IEEE projects seeking to inject a dose of ethics into the world of tech.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers announced the two projects today.

Searls' project, IEEE P7012, is briefed to create a “Standard for Machine Readable Personal Privacy Terms”, because who's got time to read a privacy policy that's longer than the average mortgage document?

Today, the IEEE explained, “server operators proffer all terms of engagement, including respect for privacy, forcing individuals to agree to all terms, with no alternative but to decline in totality”.

Instead, the standard would let users push back, suggesting their own privacy requirements in machine-readable form, so they can be “read, acknowledged, and agreed to” by the machines (you thought the IEEE were slightly stuffy engineers rather than hipster- or hippie-utopians, didn't you?).

The announcement quoted Searls as saying “we need a way for machines to hear and agree to terms proffered by individuals, in a way that accords with freedom-of-contract as it has been understood and practiced throughout the history of civilisation”.

The machine-readable privacy standardisation group will be chaired by the University of Michigan's David Reed.

The other, IEEE P7011, seeks to standardise “the Process of Identifying and Rating the Trustworthiness of News Sources”, a project that seems quixotic since Elon Musk has offered to do just that, as a personal project:

Going to create a site where the public can rate the core truth of any article & track the credibility score over time of each journalist, editor & publication. Thinking of calling it Pravda … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2018

The IEEE probably didn't expect to find itself as Elon's antagonist.

Its standard would define “semi-autonomous processes using standards to create and maintain news purveyor ratings for purposes of public awareness”.

The processes covered by the standard would include rating the factual accuracy of news stories; it will “define an algorithm using open source software and a scorecard rating system as methodology for rating trustworthiness.”

The University of Pittsburgh's Joshua Hyman will chair the IEEE News Site Trustworthiness Working Group, and presumably field endless Tweets and helpful suggestions from Elon along the way. ®

