AI and robotics legend Joanna Bryson to kick off MCubed

Events We’re are very excited to announce that Dr Joanna Bryson will be one of our keynote speakers at MCubed.

Bryson is an associate professor at the University of Bath, and an affiliate at Princeton's Centre for Information Technology Policy. Her research interests centre on the use of use Artificial Intelligence to understand Natural Intelligence.

This includes agent-based modelling of animal societies and cultural evolution, modular models of individual intelligence, AI development methodologies, action selection and dynamic planning, intelligent and cognitive systems, AI and Society.

MCubed focuses on the practical application – and implications – of machine learning and AI, rather than succumbing to hype or utopianism.

So Dr Bryson should feel quite at home. She was first cited in The Register way back in 2000 pronouncing on some of the more effusive claims of a cybernetics pioneer.

More recently, the prof's published work includes "Patiency is not a virtue: the design of intelligent systems and systems of ethics" in Ethics and Information Technology, and "Of, for, and by the people: the legal lacuna of synthetic persons" in Artificial Intelligence and Law with Mihailis E Diamantis and Thomas D Grant. She is also an expert advisor to the All Party Parliamentary Group on AI.

The professor is just the first of almost 40 speakers who will be joining us at MCubed London. We’re just putting the final touches to our draft schedule and will be posting it in the next couple of weeks. Which means you’ve still got time to snap up one of our super value Blind Bird tickets. But hurry, when they’re gone, they’re not coming back. Full details at the website here. ®

Sponsored: Minds Mastering Machines - Call for papers now open