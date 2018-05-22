OpenStack makes Zuul continuous delivery tool its second indie project

The OpenStack Foundation has launched its Zuul continuous delivery and integration tool as a discrete project.

Zuul is therefore Foundation’s second project other than OpenStack itself. The first was Kata Containers. Making Zuul a standalone effort therefore advance’s the Foundation’s ambition to become a bit like the Linux and Apache Foundations, by nurturing multiple open source projects.

The OpenStack Foundation uses Zuul for its own projects, so it has a decent pedigree for complex projects at scale. As does the Netflix-derived Spinnaker, which offers similar functionality and is also now open source. Indeed, OpenStack heavyweight Mirantis recently announced it would support Spinnaker. Google's also a supporter as Spinnaker integrates with its cloud.

Zuul’s debut as a new project coincided with the debut of its third version, which adds GitHub and Ansible integration. Zuul’s developers think those additions mean it can now be used for development, testing, and deployment of applications, with the “one tool to rule them all” approach suggested as easier than bespoke project-by-project integrations.

In other news from the OpenStack Vancouver Summit, VMware released version 5.0 of its Integrated OpenStack, adding an "in-a-box" version for 5G and edge computing among other enhancements. ®

