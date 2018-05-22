Adobe acquires Magento to go B2B2C and beyond

Adobe has announced it will acquire Magento Commerce, and fold the gobbled business's platform into its Experience Cloud.

Magento started life as an open-source web platform that melded content management and e-commerce, an approach that simplified matters considerably for small business and attracted plenty of larger users too. The open source version persists, but a version called “Magento Commerce” is more prominent and is tended and championed by Magento Commerce, Inc, which offers a Magento Commerce Cloud that delivers Magento-as-a-service*.

Adobe, 'hyper personalisation' and your privacy READ MORE

The expected outcome is a single cloud platform that lets developers design the look and feel of an e-commerce website, manage content flows to said site, take payments, analyse its performance, pipe in ads and measure their effectiveness too.

Or as Adobe has put it “a single platform that serves both B2B and B2C customers globally.”

US$1.68bn will change hands to make this dream a reality and that looks like a decent price given there’s over 300,000 Magento developers out there who will now surely get an introduction to Adobe and its suite of services.

Both companies think this is a jolly good idea, are making all the usual noises about positive synergies.

Magento CEO Mark Lavelle will “continue to lead the Magento team as part of Adobe’s Digital Experience business” but will have Adobe executive veep and general manager Brad Rencher as his boss. ®

*The Magento/Magento Inc relationship resembles those between Automattic and WordPress, or iXsystems and FreeNAS.

Sponsored: Minds Mastering Machines - Call for papers now open