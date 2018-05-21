Telstra's mobile networks go TOESUP* in national outage

That's 'Total Outage Ends Support for Usual Performance', natch

By Richard Chirgwin 21 May 2018 at 01:41
Updated Telstra's mobile network experienced a nationwide outage on Monday morning, May 21st, 2018.

For a while, according to some media reports, the carrier's outage reporter was also down, but at the time of writing it was working well enough to identify local outages, report that the cause is under investigation, and advise that services will return at a “time to be confirmed”.

Crowd-sourced outage Website AussieOutages shows problems in all capital cities:

Telstra outage map from AussieOutages screenshot

Screenshot of AussieOutages.com

Telstra acknowledged the outage on Twitter at 10:55am Monday:

The outage is stopping people contacting emergency services via Telstra:

Because some rail networks depend on Telstra for communications, there were also flow-on effects to their operations. For example, Victoria's V-Line had a cancellation:

Some Twitter users reported having their access limited to 3G.

At the time of writing, this Telstra-using author had sporadic access to voice calls, but no data access. Other Vulture South Operatives have had cals to Telstra users go to voicemail, but TXT messages make it through.

The carrier likely hopes this isn't a harbinger of a return to its 2016 miseries, where outage after outage after outage preceded the departure of its then boss of network operations. ®

Update: Services began returning around midday. ®

