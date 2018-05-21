Micron first to strut its NAND stuff in the enterprise quad

What's better than three flash meerkats? Four.

Micron is introducing a 64-layer QLC flash 5210 ION SSD, opening a new front in the SSD-HDD marketing war.

QLC (quad-level cell) flash stores 4 bits/cell, one more than currently shipping TLC (3 bits/cell) product. The drive interface is 6Gbit/s SATA.

The capacities of this 2.5-inch product are 1.92TB, 3.84TB and 7.68TB. Micron says the NAND sweet spot is 2 to 4TB. Also the product is aimed at the fast-access, nearline data market, which is served by 3.5-inch nearline disk drives.

Its competitive comparisons are with 8TB nearline disks and it claims both a lower power draw and lower total cost of ownership (TCO) than other nearline disks in the highly read-intensive part of the data market.

The performance is compared to a 5200 ECO;

Sequential reads are about the same: 500 - 540MB/sec,

Sequential writes are 66 per cent: 300 - 340MB/sec,

Random reads are about 80 per cent: 75,000 IOPS,

Random writes are about 33 per cent on small blocks: 10,000 IOPS.

Micron supplied the percentages; we derived the MB/sec and IOPS numbers and they are “up to” values.

Micron 5210 ION QLC flash SSD.

It has a P/E endurance of 1,000 cycles and its general endurance is worse than TLC SSDs, such as the 5200 ECO and PRO. However it is, one, intended for a low write rate market and, two, has a better workload endurance than typical 8TB nearline disk drives, according to Nicolas Maigne, a Senior Partner Management Manager in Micron’s Cloud & Enterprise Storage unit. That means more than 500TB/year.

This is a enterprise nearline HDD replacement product, not your typical enterprise SSD.

Micron says the potential markets are:

Real-time analytics and read-centric data stores

Read-intensive AI, Machine learning & deep learning, Big Data: Hadoop HDFS, Scale-out active archives and block stores, Business Intelligence & Decision Support Systems, NoSQL databases (photo tags, profile caches,)

Content delivery and distribution.

It is shipping product to certain customers and has been for some weeks, possibly months. The application is high read-centric workloads and in this market it is expected to have a lower TCO that 8TB nearline disk drives.

This 5210 ION product opens a new front in the market tussle between disk drives and SSDs. Micron is putting out a message that such enterprise QLC SSDs are lower cost than enterprise nearline drives in the performance-centric, high read-rate nearline data access market; the price erosion curves having crossed.

We can expect other SSD shippers to follow Micron’s lead, such as Samsung, Toshiba and Western Digital as well as SK Hynix. They will all probably have shipping product in the first half of 2019, if not before.

The effect on the nearline disk drive market remains to be seen but it could range from minor to damaging over the next two to ten years, depending on the size of the performance-sensitive part of this market, and the rate of QLC flash production increases.

There is obvious scape for capacity increases. Micron’s gen 3 3D NAND technology is coming, with possibly 128 layers, and we could theoretically see 50TB+ 2.5-inch QLC SSDs; their capacity outstripping that of 3.5inch disk drives. The rack data storage density of QLC SSDs will be higher than that of 3.5-inch nearline HDDs, with a lower power draw, making them attractive to data centres reaching their power supply limits.

They could conceivably find a role in some data centres as a storage tier between disk drives and TLC flash SSDs. ®

