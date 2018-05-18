TalkTalk ups the (dis)satisfaction ante as UK folk wake up to borked email

TalkTalk's customers woke up this morning to find the UK broadband provider's email service was still fast asleep.

The Brit telco celebrated its terrible customer service scores in Ofcom's annual survey by removing the ability of customers to complain about it by email this morning.

Customers took to social media to vent their collective spleen from 0805 UK time. TalkTalk confirmed at 0900 BST that, yes, things were a bit poorly.

We're sorry if anyone is having problems with their email service at the moment. Our engineers are working to restore service as soon as possible. Please keep an eye on our service status dashboard for updates. https://t.co/Thsln3xY8I — TalkTalk (@TalkTalk) May 18, 2018

Users attempting to view their emails were instead greeted with a "Could not connect to the specified mail server" error.

The following TalkTalk email domains are affected, including the long-dead Tiscali brand.

talktalk.net

tiscali.co.uk

screaming.net

lineone.net

ukgateway.net

tinyonline.co.uk

tinyworld.co.uk

worldonline.co.uk

The Register has contacted TalkTalk for more information and will update if anything is forthcoming.

