TalkTalk ups the (dis)satisfaction ante as UK folk wake up to borked email

New approach to dealing with complaints working wonders

By Richard Speed 18 May 2018 at 09:41
Tired IT worker rubs his eyes

TalkTalk's customers woke up this morning to find the UK broadband provider's email service was still fast asleep.

The Brit telco celebrated its terrible customer service scores in Ofcom's annual survey by removing the ability of customers to complain about it by email this morning.

Customers took to social media to vent their collective spleen from 0805 UK time. TalkTalk confirmed at 0900 BST that, yes, things were a bit poorly.

Users attempting to view their emails were instead greeted with a "Could not connect to the specified mail server" error.

The following TalkTalk email domains are affected, including the long-dead Tiscali brand.

  • talktalk.net
  • tiscali.co.uk
  • screaming.net
  • lineone.net
  • ukgateway.net
  • tinyonline.co.uk
  • tinyworld.co.uk
  • worldonline.co.uk

The Register has contacted TalkTalk for more information and will update if anything is forthcoming.

Happy Friday people. ®

