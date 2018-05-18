Flamin' Nora! Brit firefighters tackle blazing fly-tipped boat

Boatnotes The UK's battle with fly-tipped vessels reached new heights last night after a fishing boat was set ablaze in northern England.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said they had been called to a quarry in the area after reports of a fire and found a burning boat on a trailer.

A crew from #SunderlandCentral Fire Station have extinguished a fire on a boat that was on a trailer near a park in the #Pallion area. — Tyne and Wear FRS (@Tyne_Wear_FRS) May 18, 2018

According to local rag, the Sunderland Echo, the quarry is a hotspot for vandals and fly-tipping. Councillor Martin Haswell said there was a "real risk that someone will get hurt".

"I am pressing the council and police to do more to prevent fly-tippers accessing the quarry," he added.

The news is the latest instance of a boat being ditched in inappropriate areas – El Reg has tracked the trend since Doncaster Council had to deal with an abandoned speed boat last year.

In this case, the boat was slightly closer to water – in the form of the River Wear – but unlike the other dumped vessels, this one's seafaring days are surely over. ®

