Hutchins lawyers claim intoxicated calls aren't proper evidence

Security researcher Marcus Hutchins has moved to throw out phone transcripts and legal documents related to his hacking and fraud cases.

Lawyers for Hutchins, a UK citizen currently facing trial in the Eastern Wisconsin District Court, motioned the court to dismiss both Hutchins' Waiver of Miranda Rights form and the transcript of a phone call made just after waiving the rights from the ranks of evidence being presented against him.

The government, meanwhile, is asking that both documents, one taken during his initial meeting with the FBI and the other from a phone call Hutchins made after being arrested, be allowed to be presented in trial as evidence.

According to the defense, both the Miranda Rights waiver and the call were taken during a time when Hutchins was still disoriented and intoxicated and therefore should not be considered to be admissible as evidence.

Hutchins, best known for his work in dismantling the WannaCry Ransomware infection, has been held in the US since August 2, when he was arrested at the Las Vegas airport on his way home from the Defcon security convention. He has been charged with multiple felony counts related to the 2014 development of the Kronos banking trojan.

The call transcript [PDF] in particular could present damning evidence against Hutchins as, while talking with an unnamed associate from jail, he appears to admit to creating malware, at one point saying "I used to write malware, they picked me up on some old shit" and later telling the person "I wrote code for a guy a while back who then incorporated it into a banking malware."

Now, the defense is seeking to have that call record as well as the rights waiver declared inadmissible as evidence, claiming in their filing [PDF] that Hutchins was in no state to give coherent answers due to having spent the week partying.

"In conducting the custodial interrogation, the government coerced Mr. Hutchins, who was sleep-deprived and intoxicated, to talk," the defense team writes in the motion [PDF].

"Moreover, because Mr. Hutchins is a citizen of the United Kingdom, where a defendant’s post-arrest rights are very different than in the United States, he did not sufficiently understand any warnings he may have been given or rights being waived."

The government, meanwhile, has opposed the motions, arguing there is no reason to believe Hutchins wasn't aware of his rights or unable to think clearly about his situation. ®

