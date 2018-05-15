Oh Capita! Thirsty outsourcing titan finds small oasis in contract desert

Capita's Customer Management tentacle is to consolidate claims-handling on behalf of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FCSC) in one of the few good pieces of news this year for the beleaguered tech biz.

The loss-making outsourcing titan signed an extension with M&S in January, prolonging customer service phone and online support for a further five years, but has not trumpeted any other wins outside of the public sector. Until today.

The £37m agreement with the FSCS for 4.75 years - unusual length - with an option to extend it by a further two years.

“Capita will become the sole provider for all inbound and outbound customer contact and the handling of pension, insurance, mortgage, deposit and investment claims,” said Capita.

The beleaguered business was one of three service providers previously dealing with claims processes for the past decade. FCSC wants to increase efficiencies of claims management.

Apparently Capita is preparing to roll out the big guns and will “deploy advanced digital and customer management capabilities to drive improvements in experience across all channels”.

These are lean times for everyone’s favourite outsourcing badass, what with the £515m loss reported for the Capita's fiscal '17; a profit warning in January - its second ever - recorded for this year; and no central government contract signed with Whitehall in 2018.

In fact the only deals London Stock Exchange-listed Capita has shouted about on an official basis is the extension with M&S, one with the Beeb and one with NI Invest.

CEO John Lewis was brought last autumn in to heal the scars caused by decades of acquisition that Capita didn't digest, to get the business back to its knitting and put right the contracts that went off the boil. Quite a task. ®

Sponsored: Minds Mastering Machines - Call for papers now open