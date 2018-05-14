S/MIME, PGP, OMG! EFAIL encryption flaw leaves emails vulnerable to secret snooping

Security researchers are going public with a vulnerability that is leaving some secure mail apps vulnerable to decryption.

The vulnerability, dubbed EFAIL, exploits flaws in the way some email clients handle PGP and S/MIME encrypted messages. By taking advantage of the way the email clients handle HTML content, an attacker would potentially be able to see encrypted messages as plaintext.

The researchers behind the flaw say the only way to fully protect against it will be to stop handling PGP and S/MIME decryption in the mail client, and fully patching it will require updates to the encryption standards themselves.

The vulnerability comes in two parts: an HTML exfiltration attack that would allow an attacker to send the target an email with malformed HTML code. The HTML code would then be able to trick the victim's client into trying to load a URL with the unencrypted message contained in plain text. The attacker would then simply need to view the URL request to see the decoded message.

The second component, referred to as CBC/CFB gadget attack, would potentially allow an attacker to send malformed data blocks that, when read by the target, would fool the email client into sending the attacker's server the unencrypted contents of the message.

The vulnerability has been assigned two CVE IDs. The PGP CFB gadget attack was assigned CVE-2017-17688, while the S/MIME CBC vulnerability was given CVE-2017-17689.

In order to mitigate the chance of attack, the researchers are advising users who rely on PGP or S/MIME for email encryption to disable HTML emails. That won't fully close the flaw, but it will cut off the primary way of exploiting it.

"The EFAIL attacks abuse active content, mostly in the form of HTML images, styles, etc," the researchers write.

"Disabling the presentation of incoming HTML emails in your email client will close the most prominent way of attacking EFAIL."

Don't panic, yet

There are also limitations to this attack. The researchers say the gadget attack technique is more effective for S/MIME than for PGP, where it only works about one third of the time.

The researchers also note that the attacker needs full access to the target's email account. Unfortunately, guarding messages from an attacker with full access is one of the primary use cases for both encryption formats.

So, how bad is it? Hacker House co-founder Matthew Hickey told The Register while we're unlikely to see widespread abuse of EFAIL, the potential for targeted attacks makes it worth taking seriously.

"It's a serious risk if you rely on PGP and S/MIME for email security which most organisations use. It is not as severe as code execution and requires HTML emails to exploit so it may not be as wide spread for attacks," Hickey explains.

"It's still a concern and our advice is to disable email plugins until a fix is supplied and disable HTML emails to prevent additional attack vectors." ®

