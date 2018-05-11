How's my journalism? Tell us: The great big (OK, not that big) Register Reader Survey

Thank you for reading El Reg. We hope you like what you see. And whether you do or you don't, now's your chance to pipe your thoughts directly into our brains.

We're running our 2018 reader survey, and we would be extremely grateful if you could take two minutes to complete it for us.

We use it to collect and aggregate anonymized data about our readers, which helps our editors understand what you care about, what you think we should be covering, and how we should be covering it. This is your opportunity to shape The Register so we can continue to be your source for science and technology news.

And it helps our commercial teams make some money to pay our journalists, by getting the right advertisers on the site for our growing audience.

In theory, the more of you who take part, the more it helps us.

You can get stuck in right here – and thanks in advance for your help.

If you have any questions, drop us a line. ®