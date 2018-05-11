Prison telco accused of selling your phone's location to cops

An American telco that provides costly phone services to prisoners has been accused of harvesting location data on American phone users and selling it to local police with no oversight.

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) has asked the Federal Communications Commission and wireless carriers to investigate how Securus Technologies had been allowed to buy customers' location data and share it with law enforcement agencies.

Wyden in his letter to FCC chairman Ajit Pai said he recently learned that Securus Technologies buys real-time location data from major wireless carriers and makes that data available to authorities through an online portal.

"This practice skirts wires carriers’ legal obligation to be the sole conduit by which the government conducts surveillance of Americans’ phone records, and needlessly exposes millions of Americans to potential abuse and surveillance by the government," Wyden wrote.

As described by Wyden, Securus nominally complies with the required presentation of lawful process by allowing correctional officers to get data on any US phone number by submitting a document purporting to be official permission.

But he says the company told him it doesn't verify that the documents are valid court orders.

Prison telco recorded inmates' lawyer-client calls, hack reveals READ MORE

To illustrate the potential problem with what Securus has been doing, Wyden pointed to a report in the New York Times about how the former sheriff of Mississippi County, Mo., recently was charged for allegedly conducting illegal surveillance through information gained from Securus' portal. Prosecutors claim he tracked the cellphones of a judge and State Highway Patrol officers, among others.

It's not the first time Securus has run into trouble for its lax attitude to privacy. In 2015 it was revealed that the company had been recording conversations between inmates and their lawyers, although the company claims nothing improper went on.

The telco is also currently being sued for the high prices it charges its literally captive audience. In one of the jails it operates in inmates are charged $3.16 for the first minute of call time and service fees are also levied.

The Register asked Securus for comment but we've not heard back.

Telcos also under the spotlight

Wyden also wrote to major US wireless carriers, asking them to take steps to protect customer privacy. In his letter to AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson, he wrote, "The fact that Securus provides this service at all suggests AT&T does not sufficiently control access to your customers' private information."

Wyden wants AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon to conduct an audit of third-party companies that receive customer personal information, to inform customers about the arrangement and obtain their consent, to end relationships where customer privacy has been abused, and to create a web portal that allows customers to see their data.

A spokesperson for AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the New York Times, Securus said its service relies on cell tower data rather than GPS data originating from an individual's phone. The report suggests there may a distinction under the law between these two data sets, even though they both boil down to map coordinates.

Later this year, the US Supreme Court is expected to decide whether a warrant is necessary to obtain phone location data when it issues a ruling in United States v. Carpenter. ®

Sponsored: Minds Mastering Machines - Call for papers now open