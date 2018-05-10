Beam, Flow and Era: Not a yoga class, silly, Nutanix's move into copy data management

Nutanix has moved into SaaS-based compliance, Acropolis SDN-based security and PaaS-based automated database operations with its new Beam, Flow and Era products.

Beam technology is based on the acquired Minjar Botmetric service, a SaaS multi-cloud governance platform to manage spending, security and regulatory compliance across nearly any cloud platform. It is said to manage more than $1bn of cloud spend across AWS and Azure.

Flow, based on the acquisition of Netsil, is software-defined networking (SDN) providing app-centric security to protect against internal and external threats not detected by perimeter-oriented security products. It is a multi-cloud technology, integrated into Nutanix's Acropolis software and provides real-time application visibility and discovery technology.

Flow features include:

Network visualization – showing performance and availability per application

App-centric microsegmentation – granular control and governance for app traffic to protect sensitive workloads and data

Service insertion and chaining – integrating additional network functions from Nutanix Ready ecosystem partners into a single networking policy

Network automation – streamlining and automating common network configuration changes, like VLAN configuration or load balancer policy modifications, based on application lifecycle events for VMs running on Nutanix AHV

Sunil Potti, Nutanix's chief product and development officer, said: "Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS now converges the compute, storage, virtualisation and networking resources to power nearly any application, at any scale."

We're told additional network visibility and app discovery capabilities based on Netsil technology under development.

Era is a set of enterprise PaaS offerings to streamline and automate database operations. They extend Nutanix's Enterprise Cloud OS software stack beyond core infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) capabilities for private cloud environments to platform-layer services.

It is based on snapshot technology, and the initial release of Nutanix Era will provide copy data management services to reduce the complexity and cost of managing multiple copies of databases. Initially it supports Oracle and Postgres database engines, with future support for other databases. This sounds like a Delphix competitor.

It will incorporate new time-machine capabilities, along with application-specific APIs, for creating point-in-time database copies. Databases running on Nutanix will be cloned or recovered to any specific point in time, up to the last recorded transaction.

Era will be extended to include full database provisioning, delivering a database lifecycle management capability.

Flow is available now. Era is being tested by selected customers, and planned to be available in the second half of 2018. ®

Sponsored: Learn how to transform your data into a strategic asset for your business by using the cloud to accelerate innovation with NetApp