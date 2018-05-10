US Congress finally emits all 3,000 Russian 'troll' Facebook ads. Let's take a look at some

Pics US Congress has released more than 3,000 Facebook ads purchased by a pro-Kremlin, so-called troll factory the Internet Research Agency.

Previously the House Intelligence Committee had only released about 50.

Usefully, the panel includes information on who the ad was targeted at, and how much engagement it received, in terms of impressions and clicks. Not all views and clicks are by humans, remember.

Many ads were not politically related, and the ads consistently highlight black and LGBT civil rights issues.

The cache also ads that were racist and inflammatory. However, as the Wall Street Journal observes, when it comes to crafting political memes, the Internet Research Agency was curiously inept.

"Many of the Internet Research Agency ads include grammatical and spelling errors, and some have no discernible political purpose," the paper reports. "In June 2015, the page 'L for life' bought an ad targeting people interested in 'landscape painting or landscape.' The ad featured a photo of a city with a mountain in the backdrop and read: 'Such a beautiful day! Such a beatiful (sic) view!'"

The giveaway in the political ads is the stilted English: it isn't difficult to imagine them in a Compare the Meerkat voice: "defend free market!"

It's a bit of a giveaway. Ignore the false engagement numbers that were pasted on many ads. Genuine engagement was strikingly low.

This anti-Sanders ad received 11 impressions and zero clicks.

This anti-Clinton ad received 61 impressions and 10 clicks.

The theory that "fake news" led to Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 US presidential elections requires us to believe that American voters discarded decades of experience of the two national figures leading the race – Trump and Hillary Clinton – and had their minds made up in an instant by something they saw on the internet.

After the release of this cache, along with the conclusions of related research, that may be even harder to believe.

Perhaps the ads and posts poured a little more gas on an already fiery political climate in America, thus feeding the flames. Perhaps they helped further polarize support for the White House contenders, pushing folks to either side of the political spectrum. Perhaps they helped thoroughly divide America, which would suit the Kremlin.

Perhaps they were mostly ignored, and simply quietly filled Facebook's coffers with ad revenue. Perhaps the aim was not to swing any votes, but to drive a schism through the population.

Whether or not the release of these images fortifies the idea that Russians decisively influenced the result of the 2016 Presidential Election, we'll leave to you, dear reader. ®

