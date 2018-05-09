Qualcomm, Microsoft drag apps for Win-10-on-Arm into 64-bit world

Qualcomm and Microsoft will finally let developers start building native 64-bit Windows applications for Snapdragon-based PCs.

The 64-bit support is in Visual Studio 15.8 Preview 1, unveiled by Microsoft at its Build conference on Tuesday.

As the two companies explained in their joint announcement, the Qualcomm-powered “Always Connected PC” machines that started shipping earlier this year needed an x86 emulation layer between silicon and software.

That requirement will soon vanish thanks to an Arm64 SDK.

Microsoft's announcement said native apps will get better performance and capabilities on Arm-based machines.

In particular, Qualcomm said in its version of the release, “ARM64 allows developers to address a larger amount of memory than with 32-bit processors and take full advantage of Snapdragon capabilities.”

Because it's a preview release, Microsoft doesn't offer official support for Arm64 apps, and developers can't yet submit the packages to the Windows Store: developers will have to get the word out to users through their own channels.

There are some other developer inconveniences that will disappear after the preview stage: for example, since 64-bit applications only build in Debug mode at the moment, Microsoft provides instructions for creating side-loading packages for C++ and .NET Universal Windows Platform, and C++ Win32. ®

