Apple to devs: Give us notch support or … you don't wanna know

iOS developers have a busy two months ahead of them after Apple announced a July deadline to build with the iOS 11 SDK and support the Super Retina display of iPhone X.

The rule applies to “all iOS app updates submitted to the App Store”.

Apple has not said exactly when in July it will stop accepting app updates built with old SDKs or that so no to the iPhone X’s notch. But the exact day matters little because failing to follow Apple’s guidance will mean exile for that update.

And probably exile from the entire App Store in future, because Apple scrubs apps written with old tools on grounds of security or poor user experience with its most recent devices.

The warning to devs may also be a sign that Apple intends to bring the iPhone X’s 2436 x 1125 screen to future iPhone models. The rumour mill suggests Apple may have as many as three of those up its sleeve in 2018. ®

