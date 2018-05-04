Penetrate the mind of the cyber criminal at SANS London July 2018

Promo As the security landscape constantly changes, keeping your data and systems safe from a growing variety of attacks becomes more challenging than ever.

Reports of prominent organisations being hacked and suffering irreparable damage are increasingly common, and that means security-savvy employees who can detect and prevent intrusions are in great demand.

SANS London July 2018 offers the opportunity to deepen your security knowledge and gain respected GIAC specialist certification in your chosen area.

Staged by the leading security training provider, the event runs 2-7 July at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London. An intensive programme of courses on cutting-edge aspects of cyber crime and security combines lectures by leading experts with hands-on lab workshops.

Attendees are assured that they will be able to bring their newfound skills into play as soon as they return to work.

Course topics include:

Intrusion detection in depth The security focus is changing from perimeter protection to always on and exposed mobile systems. Learn how to examine network traffic for signs of intrusion.

Web app penetration testing and ethical hacking Application flaws play a major role in security breaches. Discover the advanced techniques required to test web apps and next-generation technologies.

Windows forensic analysis Government agencies increasingly require media exploitation specialists to recover vital intelligence from Windows systems. The course trains forensic analysts through a series of new lab exercises that incorporate evidence found on the latest Microsoft technologies.

