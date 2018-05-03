Twitter: no big deal, but everyone needs to change their password

Twitter is ringing in World Password Day by notifying its users, all 330 million of them, that their login credentials were left unencrypted in an internal log file and should be changed.

CTO Parag Agrawal broke the news on Wednesday that its internal team had found that, while passwords are usually stored with encryption, something had caused at least one log to record them in plaintext.

"We mask passwords through a process called hashing using a function known as bcrypt, which replaces the actual password with a random set of numbers and letters that are stored in Twitter’s system. This allows our systems to validate your account credentials without revealing your password. This is an industry standard," Agrawal said of the non-functioning security feature.

"Due to a bug, passwords were written to an internal log before completing the hashing process."

Twitter is stressing that the issue was found in-house by its own engineers, and that so far there are no indications of anyone outside the company being able to even view the file, let alone harvest the passwords.

Still, Twitter is advising everyone who has an account to change their password and do the same with any other site where the password was re-used (as a best practice you shouldn't be reusing passwords anyway).

"We are very sorry this happened," Agrawal told users.

"We recognize and appreciate the trust you place in us, and are committed to earning that trust every day."

The timing of the disclosure is particularly bad for Twitter, as much of the internet is today observing World Password Day by raising awareness of good password management practices and safe storage.

Certainly this was not the type of exposure Twitter was seeking, particularly as it tries to beef up its protection of user data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data-harvesting scandal. ®

