Commbank data loss: non-disclosure was pretty reasonable

ANALYSIS “Australia's Largest Bank Lost The Personal Financial Histories Of 12 Million Customers” screams the headline at Buzzfeed. It’s a great story: the Commonwealth Bank (CBA) can’t say with 100 per cent confidence that two tapes containing millions of unencrypted customer records were securely destroyed. The Bank told the relevant authorities, which were okay for the leak to remain secret.

Popular understanding of the incident has quickly come to suggest that The Tapes Might Be Out There And You Are Therefore At Risk.

Complicating matters is the fact that Australia is currently conducting a Royal Commission into banks’ bad behaviour and CBA has quickly been revealed to have done nasty things like charging fees to dead people. The bank was also this week labelled complacent, blasé about risk and more concerned with its bottom line than customers by The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority.

Burying news of the leak has quickly been interpreted as yet more evidence CBA is a bunch of uncaring bastards who care more about their bonuses than customers.

But the resulting outrage needs to be tempered with a little storage reality, because even if these tapes still exist it is unlikely that it would be possible to plug them in and instantly see data. Or see useful data at all.

The Register has asked both CBA and Fuji Xerox Australia (which lost the tapes) what format of tape was used, as that would give us clues about security features. Both declined to specify what tapes were used. But CBA told us “The tapes were in a format that is highly compressed requiring the necessary specialist technology to access the tapes”.

We’re not sure if the compression was done in hardware or software, or both. But the words “requiring the necessary specialist technology to access the tapes” tells us it will be hard to read the tapes without whatever products were used to write and compress them.

Compression is, however, a native-but-optional function of Linear Tape-Open (LTO), the dominant tape format. And LTO offers the LTFS filesystem, which promises plug-and-play access to LTO tapes as just another drive you can mount.

With LTO drives on sale for a few hundred dollars it is tempting to imagine the tapes could be easily read. But even with a compatible drive, forget about just opening “Customerdetails.doc” - the tapes could also be password-protected. Or contain only differential backups that don’t include full records. Or stored in an obscure and hard-to-parse format from an ancient banking application. Or deliberately made hard to read in numerous other ways that are just the sort of thing banks to do make it hard to read sensitive records.

We also know that these tapes came from a large archive maintained by Fuji Xerox. Such operations use dedicated archiving software that knows what data has been sent to which tape and keeps a catalogue and index of those tapes. That kind of software is alive to the possibility that tapes could fall into the wrong hands, so doesn’t automatically ingest tapes it doesn’t recognise.

Commonwealth Bank: Buggy software made us miss money laundering READ MORE

The kinds of hardware that manages lots of tapes also expects to see some tapes and not others. Tapes are barcoded and if a barcode isn’t in a library’s database of known tapes, it won’t be automatically embraced.

So even if someone has the tapes, knows the software that created them and possesses the appropriate hardware, ingesting the tapes to view their content will be non-trivial.

But let's not have CBA and FujiXerox wriggle off the hook here, because for these tapes to have been unencrypted is pretty slack. Encryption is a must-have feature in archiving software and has been native to LTO since the year 2007. And of course archiving and secure destruction services like Fuji Xerox’s are designed not to lose data. So someone’s stuffed up.

CBA has to wear that error - no corporation can blindly trust suppliers.

But, tellingly, CBA’s statement on the breach says neither Australia’s Office of the Australian Information Commissioner nor APRA called for customers to be notified of the breach. A CBA-commissioned KPMG report that suggested the tapes probably were destroyed doubtless helped the regulators to reach that conclusion. The Register suggests consideration of the real-world storage issues we’ve outlined above helped the regulators to reach their conclusion, too.

There is, however, one outstanding question: if the breach happened once Australia’s mandatory data breach disclosure laws came into effect, in February 2018, could CBA have kept silent on the breach?

I think so: the law’s test for disclosure is a likelihood of “serious harm”. The very considerable difficulty of accessing this data makes the likelihood of harm small.

So let’s all go back to hating banks for other reasons, shall we? They've given us plenty of good reasons to, so it's not as we particularly need this incident to whip them with. ®

