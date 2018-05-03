Master Amazon Web Services: Get on top of reliability with our best practices webinar
Learn about the AWS Well-Architected Framework
Promo Here's a fact we cannot doubt: Amazon Web Services (AWS) has spent years working with thousands of companies across all industries to create the most comprehensive collection of best-practices and guidance known as the Well-Architected Framework.
Based on five separate pillars, the Well-Architected Framework is the most complete and thorough blueprint available for organizations undergoing a cloud transformation on top of AWS.
Los Angeles-based MSP Reliam, a longstanding AWS partner, has put together a series of webinars that dive into the intricacies of each pillar of the framework. The upcoming webinars are planned as follows:
- April 11, 2018 – Operational Excellence
- May 9, 2018 – Reliability
- June 21, 2018 – Security
- July 18, 2018 – Cost Optimization
- August 15, 2018 – Performance Efficiency
The next webinar, hosted by Reliam's Chief Technology Officer Jonathan LaCour, is scheduled for May 9, 2018. This webinar will tackle the reliability pillar of the Well-Architected Framework. During the webinar, you’ll learn:
- How AWS defines service availability
- Understand how AWS deals with network topology
- How to think through building and operating applications on AWS with the right level of availability to meet your business needs
- Example implementations for availability goals
To register, simply click here.
Sponsored: Minds Mastering Machines - Call for papers now open