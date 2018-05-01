Unitrends squares up to Veeam in the VMware backup arena for SMBs

Unitrends said it has targeted SMB admins with a VM Backup Essentials product that competes with Veeam's offerings.

vBE is aimed at the six-sockets-or-less environment, "simplified" and priced for the VMware admin, at $105 per socket per year.

It said this includes virtual backup software, ransomware protection and integrated cloud storage, and comes as a virtual appliance with operating system, security, agentless and app-aware backup software, WAN acceleration, global and in-line deduplication, replication (with acceleration, dedupe, compression and encryption), cloud integration, and archiving off to AWS and Google or a purpose-built cloud.

The GUI is described as a one-glance, one-click dashboard and has automated SLA policies.

Veeam product strategy VP Danny Allan said of its own SMB-aimed product: "For smaller companies, we have Veeam Backup Essentials 9.5, the latest update of our suite which offers an affordably priced solution and provides the hyper-availability SMBs require now, and in the future."

Background

Paul Brady came in as Unitrends CEO in August 2016, when the company was experiencing ups and downs. Previous CEO Kevin Weiss had left in May that year and went to Spireon. He'd only been in place for 12 months, having succeeded Mike Coney who became CEO in late 2009 and left in January 2015.

In 2013, during Coney's reign, Unitrends was bought by Insight Venture Partners.

Brady told us the company has more than 10,000 customers.

Unitrends said it would add more products in a vBE series later this quarter, featuring support for disaster recovery orchestration, copy data management, and analytics to predict the impact of an outage before it happens.

The vBE product retails for $105 per socket with 24x7 US-based support. Free Not-For-Resale (NFR) licences are also available for VMware-certified IT pros. A 30-day free trial is available here. ®

