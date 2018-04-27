Euro idiocrats backtrack on plan to kill off Brits' 300,000 .eu domains

A plan to kill off 300,000 British-owned .eu web domains has itself been killed off by European bureaucrats in yet another baffling Brexit backtrack.

Last month, the European Commission unexpectedly announced that for UK-based owners of .eu domains, Brexit would mean Brexit – and their dot-EU domains would not be renewed following the UK's exit from the European Union in 2019.

The decision was met with astonishment, not least from the company that operates the .eu registry, Eurid, which had not been informed of the decision.

Not only would killing off 300,000 domains (actually 318,482) go against the long-held norms of the internet, it would actually cut into the EU's budget since it takes all the excess profits from the registry.

On Friday, the same idiocrats found a way to backtrack while not losing face: by deciding to open up the .eu registry to anyone who wants a .eu domain, regardless of where they live.

The commission is painting the decision as one that will introduce "more flexibility in the .eu top-level-domain" and "simplify the existing legal framework," although it is notable that there is no mention of its own formal decision literally last month to do the complete opposite and restrict the registry to EU residents, to the extent of deleting non-residents' domains.

To be fair to the EC, the decision this week follows a review process that it ran this time last year but had gone oddly silent. It is possible that two completely different groups within the EC – one looking at .eu as part of normal ongoing reviews, and one slowly going through all the various Brexit implications – reached different conclusions while failing miserably to communicate with one another.

Dust off that report

It is just as likely, though, that the idiotic decision to kill off 300,000 domains sparked the European Commission to find a face-saving measure, and the review team from last year suddenly found that everyone was keen to hear their recommendations.

Incidentally, the conclusion – to open up the .eu registry to everyone in the world – is the same one reached by an increasing number of other domain registries that had previously insisted on evidence of local residency before granting someone a country or region-tied domain name.

For example, if you want a .kr domain, you need to prove you have some kind of presence in South Korea, whereas Colombia's .co is open to anyone.

The truth is that there is very little real benefit from being able to say that everybody with a .gf domain names lives in Grand Fenwick, especially with all the extra checking and bureaucratic systems that it requires.

No one thinks any less of the .uk domain space because lots of non-UK citizens and organizations have .uk internet addresses. The reality is that if someone wants a .eu domain name, it is because they want to demonstrate some kind of willingness to provide services or goods to Europe.

There are some examples – especially with the explosion of new top-level domains in the past few years – where restricting domain names does make sense. For example, the .nyc domain name is only for those individuals or businesses that can prove they reside in the New York City area. And there is some real value to that that could be undermined if anyone in the world could grab a .nyc domain.

Likewise, the .cat internet registry is for proud Catalans rather than feline fanatics.

But, overall it makes sense for the .eu registry operator not to have to check that everyone that wants a .eu domain lives in the European Union, especially given the fact that registrations across all legacy top-level domains have slowed.

But even so, you have to wonder what on earth is going on within the European Commission when it can emit two directly contradictory statements within a month of each other.

Presumably they are hoping no one will notice, transfixed as everyone will be on this lovely infographic. ®

