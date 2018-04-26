Springwatch: Windows 10 spotters May have to wait a few more weeks

Windows 10 Springwatch is headed for a fourth week, with the troubled update rumoured to have a name and possibly a release date.

Having been pulled at the last minute due to "reliability issues" causing an unusually high number of Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) errors, the update has gone missing in action.

A week after Windows fans expected to get their new toys, Microsoft emitted an updated version with an incremented build number – 17134. This made its way through the Windows Insider Programme, hitting the Release Preview Ring on 20 April.

Whether this really is the final build remains to be seen. However, Windows Insiders did report some clues hinting at a name for the update. Opening the Edge browser showed a startup page saying: "Welcome to the April update."

So Creators need not apply, assuming the name sticks.

As for a date, May looks likely. Reports of a memo sent to Chinese resellers point to a 9 May release, which would fit well if the update was pushed out as part of Patch Tuesday on 8 May.

Windows 10 Apr Update will be released on May 9 : https://t.co/P3x6La3jFZ pic.twitter.com/A0Ys7Yu0Kx — FaiKee (@FaiKeeF) April 25, 2018

The Register contacted Microsoft for comment and was told: "We do not have any information at the moment but we'll keep you updated in case that changes."

The Springwatch goes on. ®

