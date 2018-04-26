In a touching Monty Python tribute today, Microsoft's Office 365 makes everything spam

Punters less amused by inbox-clearing glitch

By Shaun Nichols in San Francisco 26 Apr 2018 at 00:06
2 Reg comments
Value pack of two tins of Spam

A gremlin within the spam filters in Microsoft's Office 365 today caused the cloud-based service to toss all incoming emails into the junk folder.

On Wednesday afternoon, US West Coast time, IT administrators and users publicly complained of similar issues: their Office 365 email systems were marking legitimate messages as spam and filtering them out of sight along with actual junk mail.

Office 365 service partners are also noticed the problem...

By 5pm Pacific Time (midnight UTC), Microsoft said it had reversed the cockup, and was busy cleaning up the mess.

"We've addressed the underlying issue and affected emails are being refiled into the right folder,” a spokesperson told The Register.

In the meantime, enjoy this rare chance to use "it must have been tossed to the spam folder by accident" as an actual viable excuse for ignoring a memo.

It has been a bad week for webmail services. Over on Gmail, users have been complaining for days that spammers are flooding their inboxes with spoofed-header emails that show up as being from the users themselves, including saving copies of the spam to the users' outgoing mail folders. ®

Sponsored: Learn how to transform your data into a strategic asset for your business by using the cloud to accelerate innovation with NetApp

2 Comments

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2018

Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs