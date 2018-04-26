Cohesity touts instant gratification for cloud-surfing virtual machines

Secondary storage hyperconverger Cohesity has extended its on-premises appliance products range with software now running in AWS and Azure, and able to spin up backed-up VMs direct in the two cloudy places.

It could already send backup data to the public cloud and manage its on-premises and cloud repositories through a single pane of glass and analytics functions.

The new thing is Cohesity's DataPlatform Cloud Edition which runs in AWS and Azure and uses their snapshot APIs to provide automated protection at "web scale".

The Cohesity software also has a CloudSpin thing which, Cohesity says, "users can instantly convert backup data stored on Cohesity DataPlatform into a new virtual machine (VM) for test/dev in the cloud," delivering "instant access to data copies both on-premises and on-demand in the public cloud".

Steven Hill, a 451 Research senior analyst for storage technologies said Cohesity was looking to "expand on its unified model for hybrid cloud adoption that offers data and workload protection, as well as multi-cloud-capable replication, tiering, and archiving".

It now: “introduces the ability to use backup data for test/dev in the public cloud, which enables instant data access, application portability and overall greater agility in the application development process.”

We asked Cohesity:

Can Cohesity back up data in the public cloud be moved between AWS and Azure? If not is that a roadmap item for the future? Can it back up data on-premises by moved to the public cloud and vice versa? If not is that a roadmap item for the future? Will Google Cloud Platform be supported by Cohesity DataPlatform Cloud Edition?

Cohesity is still preparing its answers on these points.

DataPlatform Cloud Edition and the CloudSpin functionality will be generally available for all Cohesity customers within the next 90 to 120 days. ®

