TSB boss: We know everything's working, you just can't see that

In the latest update from TSB about its continued web wobbles, the British bank has told us that while it knows everything is working, punters might not realise that fact because... internet banking still isn't entirely working.

Paul Pester, chief exec, said in a statement:

The challenge we are facing at the moment is that while we know everything is working, one of the main ways that our customers see everything is working – through our internet banking and mobile app – isn’t functioning as well as it should be, and for this I’m truly sorry. I can appreciate how frustrating this must be for our customers.

Currently, internet banking is operating at around 50 per cent capacity and mobile banking is at over 90 per cent capacity, TSB claimed.

A major IT meltdown occurred at the bank following a scheduled upgrade between 4pm on Friday 20 April and 6pm on Sunday 22 April, as TSB migrated from former parent Lloyds Banking Group's systems. TSB initially warned customers that online services may not be available during that window.

However, as of today many TSB account holders are still complaining they cannot access their online banking services.

The government this week came to the rescue of TSB customers by demanding answers as to why the digital blackout persisted at the bank and why some customers could access the accounts of other customers.

Amid the chaos, TSB's Spanish owner Sabadell yesterday boasted about the success of its IT integration.

In his statement today, Pester added: “Our teams continue to work around the clock to fix the problems that some of our customers are having in accessing their TSB accounts.

“I want to reassure our customers that the engine room of the bank is working as it should. This means that for the vast majority of our five million customers, everything is running smoothly.

"They can do their day-to-day banking, such as using their cards to get money out of cash machines and paying for goods with their debit or credit card in shops both on the high street and online. All of the services that happen every day such as direct debits, standing orders, payments including salary credits, and transfers going in and out of accounts are working as normal.”

TSB said that its call centres and branches may be busier than usual helping customers. “Of course, customers can rest assured that no one will be left out of pocket as a result of these access issues,” said Pester.

So there you have it. Nothing to worry about and nothing to see here. ®

