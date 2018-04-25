PC recycler gets 15 months in the clink for whipping up 28,000 bootleg Windows 7, XP recovery discs

PC reseller Eric Lundgren will spend the next 15 months behind bars after a US Court of Appeals upheld his sentence on charges of conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods and criminal copyright infringement.

A three-judge panel with the Eleventh Circuit ruled in favor [PDF] of the Southern Florida District Court's 15-month term for Lundgren, denying the IT bod's appeal to have the sentence reduced.

Lundgren copped to the two charges as part of a plea deal in the case over illicit Windows restore discs. He had originally faced a slate of six charges, including mail and wire fraud.

The case stems from a 2012 deal Lundgren, a PC recycler and e-waste activist, made with a Florida man to provide 28,000 copies of Windows 7 and Windows XP restore discs with the intent of bundling them with refurbished Dell PCs.

US Customs and Border Protection seized the shipment and charge Lundgren. Robert Wolff, the Florida reseller on the receiving end of the shipment, took a six-month term as part of a plea deal.

Mind you, these weren't your average burnt copies labeled with magic marker. The court noted that Lundgren had the discs printed in China with labels that claimed they were authorized copies of the restore media. This is key to understanding the prosecution, and court's, reasoning here.

Lundgren objected to the district court's prison sentence arguing the damages in this case (a $700,000 estimate was used to calculated the 15 month term) were overblown, seeing as the discs themselves were essentially worthless without a product key (present in every resold PC) and the restore software is made available for free by Microsoft. Redmond also sells the discs to re-sellers for $25 each.

The case has grabbed the attention of the recycling and right-to-repair groups, who argue that the sentence was heavy-handed and could potentially criminalize the practice of recycling old PCs. Microsoft has countered that Lundgren deliberately sought to copy its product and pass the copies off as authorized, genuine software.

The judges sided with the government's case, noting that the defense did not show that the discs weren't intended to be passed off as genuine Microsoft products.

"The district court did not err in concluding the 'infringement amount' in this case was $700,000. First, the district court did not clearly err in concluding that the discs Lundgren created were, or appeared to a reasonably informed purchaser to be, substantially equivalent to legitimate discs containing Microsoft OS software," the decision reads.

"That conclusion was supported by the sentencing hearing testimony, in which the government’s expert witness testified that the software on the disks created by Lundgren performed in a manner largely indistinguishable from the genuine versions created by Microsoft."

Because the cash value was deemed accurate, the court says, the resulting prison term of 15 months stands. ®

