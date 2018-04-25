Today, 25 April, marks exactly one month until a truly momentous milestone - but an exclusive El Reg analysis* has revealed that as many as 42 organisations are not yet full of froods.

Next month, certain bodies – no matter whether they're at the Restaurant at the End of The Universe or Lord's Cricket Ground – should be ready to comply with important guidance that has both practical benefit and immense psychological value.

Doing as recommended will demonstrate to observers (sometimes known as strags) that these individuals are really in control of their lives.

The recommendations have been in print for quite some time. This means that hoopy types that have been paying attention for the past few years shouldn't need to worry about this 25 May any more than they did last year.

However, El Reg has noticed a trend in people focusing on the date for all the wrong reasons, leading to a growing concern that these bodies may not be sufficiently armed for hand-to-hand combat, properly provisioned to build a sail for a makeshift raft or ready to avoid the gaze of the Ravenous Bugblatter Beast of Traal when the day comes.

Some vendors have tried to hitchhike on the coattails of the momentous occasion, tempting customers with the promises of fortifications, complex circuitry or reinforcements to make their wares stronger.

But it’s worth noting that such excessive bells and whistles probably aren’t necessary.

Documentation suggests that observers will make a lot of positive automatic assumptions about those taking even the most simple of measures, and provide further help without penalty.

The crucial text reads:

What the strag will think is that any man who can hitch the length and breadth of the galaxy, rough it, slum it, struggle against terrible odds, win through and still know where his towel is, is clearly a man to be reckoned with.

We were talking about the 18th annual Towel Day, of course – was that not clear? ®

* In this case, Reg reader and Douglas Adams fan Thomas Hughes, of health IT biz L2S2, sent the one GDPR-related email that made it through your correspondent's filters and into the high threadcount mail trunk.

Sponsored: Minds Mastering Machines - Call for papers now open