Ex-Nimble CEO grabs controls at microservices monitoring biz Sysdig

Ex-Nimble top dog Suresh Vasudevan is the new president and CEO of container intelligence outfit Sysdig.

Sysdig uses open-source tech to give admins and developers information for container troubleshooting, visibility and security.

The firm's unified platform works with Docker, has Kubernetes, Mesos and Swarm integration, and manages millions of containers for 200-plus businesses, including some big names such as Cisco and Pixar.

Loris Degioanni founded Sysdig and was its first CEO in 2013. He was previously senior director of technology at Riverbed, which acquired his CACE packet capture and network monitoring startup.

Sysdig took in $2.3m seed funding that year, followed by $10.7m in 2015, $15m in 2016 and $25m last year – a total of $53m.

In October, it introduced Sysdig Secure, providing run-time security and forensics for containerized environments based on Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, Amazon ECS, and others.

Degioanni becomes Sysdig's CTO, looking after the company's product strategy.

Ping Li, a general partner at Sysdig investor Accel, said Vasudevan had a track record of "scaling young companies into robust organisations.

"That talent combined with his deep knowledge of data management, security, and cloud infrastructure makes him a perfect fit to lead Sysdig, which is capitalising on the rapid adoption of modern infrastructure, including containers and the cloud."

Vasudevan was president and CEO at Nimble Storage from 2011 until March 2017, when it was sold to HPE for $1.2bn after racking up 10,000 customers. Before then he was CEO of Omneon, bought by Harmonic Inc for $274m in 2010, and even further back in time he was a NetApp product ops exec.

So Vasudevan has run two businesses and sold two which makes him something of a wet dream for VCs. Can he make it three out of three? ®

