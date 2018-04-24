AI could solve the pension crisis by causing a nuclear apocalypse by 2040

AI could kick start a nuclear war by 2040, according to a report published by the RAND Corporation, a US policy and defence think tank.

The report describes several scenarios where the technology could be used to track and target the launch of nuclear weapons, and the intelligence gathered by AI can be used to inform decisions about the use of weapons of mass destruction in the future.

But there is danger in using AI to retaliate against attacks. Adversary nations might interpret the move as a “first-strike threat” or a “doomsday machine”. These machines are programmed to recognize and get back at aggressive enemy behavior. So, like a game of chicken, even if the threat was intended to be a deterrent it could escalate into catastrophe.

"Some experts fear that an increased reliance on artificial intelligence can lead to new types of catastrophic mistakes," said Andrew Lohn, co-author on the paper and an associate engineer at RAND.

"There may be pressure to use AI before it is technologically mature, or it may be susceptible to adversarial subversion. Therefore, maintaining strategic stability in coming decades may prove extremely difficult and all nuclear powers must participate in the cultivation of institutions to help limit nuclear risk."

The potential of an AI arms race is significant, considering the similar conditions during the Cold War, the researchers argued. The report was built from three separate workshops held by the RAND Corporation with nuclear security experts and AI researchers last year.

“The effect of AI on nuclear strategy depends as much or more on adversaries’ perceptions of its capabilities as on what it can actually do,” the paper said.

Some believed that AI would eventually evolve to “superintelligences” with powers that could not be fully understood and controlled by humans. Others were much more skeptical and thought AI would not advance enough to be considered a threat.

Some researchers invited to the workshop said AI will not be limited by talented engineers or datasets as the field matures. Instead, it’ll boil down to hardware and the amount of computing power available.

The report doesn’t really discuss the current capabilities in AI and how it could lead to AI nuclear weapons. One of the few projects it did mention was the goal of mastering Starcraft, a strategy battle game, with bots. DeepMind, Facebook and Alibaba are all involved in Starcraft research.

The researchers believe the game “mirrors a military engagement complete with logistics, infrastructure, and a range of moves and strategies that are difficult to specify.” They did admit that Starcraft is obviously a much simpler thing to deal with than nuclear war, but by 2040, it was not unreasonable to assume AI agents will be able to play out scenarios or stages of military war games at superhuman levels.

“At present, we cannot predict which — if any — of these scenarios will come to pass, but we need to begin considering the potential impact of AI on nuclear security before these challenges become acute,” the report concluded. ®

