Kubernetes? Just automate it….

Whether you’re limbering up for Agile, going serverless or getting into containers, we’ve got a cracking lineup of workshops at Continuous Lifecycle London this year.

Tuesday, May 15, will see Agile pioneer Linda Rising lead an all-day session on Influence Patterns for Practitioners, while Symphonia’s Mike Roberts will discuss the benefits, trade-offs, and concepts behind Serverless Architecture.

On May 18, we have four more workshops, including Giant Swarm’s Paweł Kopiczko and Ross Fairbank, on Developing Operators for Kubernetes. If you want to get on top of Kubernetes and to automate tasks by building custom controllers you’ll definitely want to join this class.

Also on May 18, Ben Hall returns to deliver a workshop on Kubernetes, Eberhard Wolff tackles Microservices Alternatives and continuous delivery pioneer Dave Farley will be leading a workshop on Continuous Delivery: Theory and Practice.

Each of these sessions will take you deep into the subject in question. Together with the broad range of topics on the conference agenda, and two outstanding keynotes, we reckon Continuous Lifecycle London offers an unparalleled chance to learn from, and socialise with, some of the best in the world when it comes to software development and deployment. And DevOps. And containers. And Kubernetes...

Places are filling up, so head over to the Continuous Lifecycle Website now to secure your place. ®

Sponsored: Minds Mastering Machines - Call for papers now open