Hop to it, bunnies: TaskRabbit breach means new passwords

IKEA's TaskRabbit app and Website, which links buyers with people skilled with Allen key experts and other errand-runners, remain offline a day after the company announced a data breach.

Ominously, the operation's announcement (currently in place of its home page) advises users that if they re-use their username or password on any other sites, “we recommend you change those now.” To a pessimist, this would indicate the attackers have access to personal information.

We're investigating a cybersecurity incident, and our app and site are down while the team works on this. Thank you for your patience while we look into this matter. pic.twitter.com/d61J1c3eh1 — TaskRabbit (@TaskRabbit) April 16, 2018

The organisation also promises to “update affected individuals as more information becomes available”.

Once it's got the site back online, “Taskers” should change their passwords there as well.

The post says the outfit has called in law enforcement, and to keep those flatpacks flowing, “we have dispatched a large team to work with Taskers and clients via phone to help them schedule and complete pending tasks.”

IKEA acquired its rabbit last September, maintaining it as a separate operating company so it could continue offering services other than furniture assembly.

According to the Beeb, the UK's Information Commissioner's Office is aware of and investigating the breach. ®

Sponsored: Minds Mastering Machines - Call for papers now open