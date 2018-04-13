What a time to be alive: LG and Italian furniture-maker build smart sofa

Korean electronics giant LG and Italian homewares concern Natuzzi have teamed up to create the internet of furniture.

The pair will front Milano Design Week, which kicks off next Tuesday April 17th, with kit that means “a visitor can sit on a piece of Nattuzi furniture and tell it to turn on the TV. It will then activate the LG Signature OLED TV while the sofa and light are adjusted for the best viewing experience.”

Next comes what South Korean newswires have described as “joint research on the IoT and rolling out marketing programs.”

Natuzzi’s end of the bargain includes work on “a new sofa that is capable of communicating with electronics in the living room”.

All of which sounds lovely save for one major omission: neither company has mentioned having the sofa instruct a robot to go to the fridge and bring you a beer.

LG already has WiFi-and-webcam-packing robot vacuum cleaner in its range, albeit with security problems, so perhaps this important advance is possible. ®

