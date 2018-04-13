Backpage.com cops to human trafficking and money laundering

Backpage.com CEO Carl Ferrer has pled guilty to money laundering and the company he led has done likewise on charges of human trafficking.

US authorities seizedand shuttered the site last week and a few days later the Department of Justice charged seven staff and investors with 93 counts including conspiracy, money laundering and facilitating prostitution.

Ferrer’s pleas came in Texas, where he was arrested in 2016 as part of a State probe into the site.

Texan attorney general Ken Paxton announced that Ferrer has co-operated with the investigation and “will be sentenced to up to five years in prison once he’s fulfilled the terms of his plea agreement”. Paxton also said that Ferrer’s still talking, which “could lead to other criminal charges against individuals associated with the company.”

And also the federal charges, which now look rather easier to prove given Ferrer’s guilty pleas.

Nobody except vile sickos mourns the passing of Backpage, which was responsible for the majority of known child trafficking incidents in the USA. ®

