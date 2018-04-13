$3.5m in Bitcoin falls out of Indian BTC exchange's wallet

Indian Bitcoin exchange Coinsecure has mislaid 438.318 BTC belonging to its customers.

In a statement on the website of parent firm Secure Bitcoin Traders Pvt posted late on Thursday, it said its chief security officer had been extracting Bitcoin to distribute to customers and had told Coinsecure that the funds were "lost in the process".

The statement, which appeared on 12 April, appears to confirm that the firm already knew that the Bitcoin, worth £2,493,590 ($3,547,745) at the time of publication, had departed its servers on 9 April.

However, users soon began to smell a rat as the site went for an unexpected nap on Monday, 9 April, the day the Bitcoin went missing:

Please respond — Satish Patel (@patelsatishin) April 9, 2018

Things proceeded to become more alarming for worried customers as Coinsecure stopped accepting deposits due to “backend updates”.

Your website now says: "PS: We will not be responsible for any funds that are deposited into Coinsecure's addresses until further notice" For the record I had deposited funds before your website went down. Pls confirm my funds are safe. #Bitcoin #cryptocurrency #coinsecure pic.twitter.com/Tigj8dyPTz — Shrikant Pasari (@SKP_trades) April 10, 2018

The First Information Report (FIR) filed by Coinsecure stated that the company's CSO, Dr Amitabh Saxena, had noticed the missing Bitcoin on 9 April "while extracting BTG to give to customers."

Saxena and the CEO, Mohit Kalra, both had access to the private keys, said Coinsecure in the FIR. It also included allegations in the document for which it provided no evidence.

The company’s own Twitter account continued plugging the joys of Bitcoin right up until the last moment on the 12 April, when the site was finally updated with the bad news.

With Bitcoin values tumbling after historic highs, it seem the quickest way to lose your crypto currency is to, er, deposit it somewhere. ®

