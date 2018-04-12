Testing, one-one-one-one. Yep, you're ready for net news nuggets

Cloudflare generated some buzz of the wrong kind when it turned out the company's much-hyped privacy-focussed DNS resolver at 1.1.1.1 caused hassles for some users.

The problems had a variety of causes, Cloudflare wrote, all of them down to clashes with the address: some routers are configured with 1.1.1.1 as an internal IP address, some ISPs configured it as an internal address deliberately, and finally some ISPs filter the address.

The router most often already-using 1.1.1.1 was a Pace/Arris 5268 that AT&T ships in the US; the carrier promised a fix.

Cloudflare's use of RIPE Atlas probes turned up the following devices as other possible sources of the same issue: D-Link DMG-6661, Technicolor C2100 Series, Mitrastar GPT-2541GNAC, Askey RTF3507VW-N1, Calix GigaCenter Nomadix (model(s) unknown), and the Xerox Phaser multi-function printer.

Some networks with Cisco gateways also use 1.1.1.1, but it's not certain whether that's a default or a sysadmin's decision.

If you want to use Cloudflare DNS and can't get to 1.1.1.1 for some reason, the service is reachable at 1.0.0.1.

Huawei tips more code into open projects

Huawei has announced its open source Dual Modes, Multi-protocols, Multi-instances (DMM) project, as part of the FD.io (Fast Data) community.

Huawei explained the DMM project is designed to “elevate different protocols for apps in a single host as well as within one app, while reducing overall development, operational, and maintenance costs.”

Over at FD.io, this Wiki provides more detail. DMM will let network applications “Work with both user space and kernel space network stacks; use different network protocol stacks based on their functional and performance requirements (QOS); and work with multiple instances of a transport protocol stack”.

The first releases in the project will include a common stack API, and an interface specification.

Arista gathers more interop pass-marks

Arista packed its Extensible Operating System (EOS) off to Paris for the MPLS+SDN+NFV World Congress, where the European Advanced Networking Test Centre spun the software up for as part of its annual interop tests.

EOS came away able to add VPLS for VxLAN and MPLS, and MPLS Segment Routing of ISIS and BGP protocols, to its accredited capabilities.

EANTC has published the full test results here, and other participants included ADVA Optical Networking, BISDN, Calnex Solutions, Cisco, Delta Electronics, ECI, Ericsson, Huawei, IP Infusion, Ixia, Juniper Networks, Meinberg, Metaswitch, Microsemi, NEC Corporation, Nokia, Oscilloquartz, UTStarcom, Spirent Communications and ZTE Corporation.

F5 adds another firewall

F5 Networks looked at the weather in France and Australia, and settled on the Australian Cyber Security Conference in Canberra to launch its Advanced Web Application Firewall.

The Advanced WAF's licensing models cover per-app, perpetual, subscription and utility billing options.

Firewalling capabilities touted for the system include anti-bot capabilities, credential theft to guard against keyloggers, and machine learning and behavioural analysis providing application-layer DDoS protection.

Palo Alto slurps Secdo

Palo Alto Networks this week announced its intention to acquire Israeli security company Sedco.

It describes Sedco as an endpoint detection and response specialist. Its capabilities will be integrated with Palo Alto Networks platforms like Traps to provide “greater precision to visualise, detect and stop cyberattacks.”

Grass Valley taps Mellanox for high performance TV production

At the National Association of Broadcasters conference this week, Mellanox showed off its TV capabilities with production system outfit Grass Valley.

The Grass Valley iTX platform was demonstrated using Mellanox's Rivermax media acceleration software library, running with the company's ConnectX-5 network adapters.

With the SMPTE ST 2110-21 standard set to make broadcast production more IP-compliant, The Register's networking desk expects plenty more network vendors to start showing off software, streaming APIs, silicon and switches pitched at the TV business. ®

