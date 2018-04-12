King of Wrong: arcade legend Billy Mitchell purged from record books for cheating

Legendary arcade games player Billy Mitchell has seen his name wiped from the books by the gaming's body of record.

Twin Galaxies said on Thursday that it would be removing all of Mitchell's high scores from its records, including his three million-point Donkey Kong scores, and banning him from future participation.

Mitchell, best known for his portrayal in the 2007 documentary "King of Kong: a Fistful of Quarters," was found to have recorded his high scores on modified hardware, possibly with the assistance of Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator (MAME) software.

It boils down to this: arcade game records are a strictly-regulated affair. Because of the quirks and limitations of machines of the era, high scores can vary by generation and platform.

When it comes down to the minute differences that separate ultra-high scores, those small differences become deciding factors and something as seemingly minor as an emulator running the game's code slightly faster than the original can be a significant advantage and (thanks to things like screen captures and video editing) can allow for outright falsification in the worst case.

As a result, Twin Galaxies only recognizes scores set on machines with the game's original printed circuit boards (PCBs) and hardware- not those set on emulators or re-created boards.

Mitchell, it seems, did not use an original machine to set the high scores he had submitted via recorded game sessions. Observers noted that subtle differences in the way the game screens on his videos animated - things like transitions between levels - did not occur with the original Donkey Kong machines but rather were consistent with the way an emulator would run the game.

This lead Twin Galaxies to conclude that there was enough evidence Mitchell's scores were not set on original hardware but rather were pulled from MAME gameplay.

"From a Twin Galaxies viewpoint, the only important thing to know is whether or not the score performances are from an unmodified original DK arcade PCB as per the competitive rules," the group said in its official decision.

"We now believe that they are not from an original unmodified DK arcade PCB, and so our investigation of the tape content ends with that conclusion and assertion."

One beneficiary of Mitchell's expulsion from Twin Galaxies is fellow "King of Kong" star Steve Wiebe, who will now officially be recognized as the first person to achieve a score of 1,000,000 points on Donkey Kong.

Both Wiebe and Mitchell had since been surpassed, with current record holder Robbie Lakeman having turned in a verified score of 1,247,700 in February of 2018. ®

