HPE swallows cloud consultancy Red Pixie

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has gobbled Brit cloud consultancy and app developer Red Pixie for an undisclosed sum.

The US titan might have given up on selling its own public cloud but is using the PointNext division – rebranded from Technology Services – to cuddle up to customers and give advice on a living hybrid cloudy world.

"The reality today is that enterprises face a hybrid IT world," said Ana Pinczuk, boss of PointNext, which will be the new home of Red Pixie.

"Some workloads are best suited to the public cloud, some should live in a private cloud environment and others need to stay in traditional on-premises infrastructure," she added.

According to McKinsey, hybrid IT consulting and cloud native dev work is already worth about $6bn a year. HPE wants to put its snout deeper in the trough, vying for space with all the other advisory services outfits.

The buy of Cloud Technology Partners in September was to give HPE in-house nous on AWS and its services. The slurp of Red Pixie is expected to contribute skills around Microsoft Azure. Presumably a Google third party consultancy is next.

Mitchell Feldman, head of Red Pixie, took a phone call from El Reg but steadfastly stuck to the script, talking up the scale of HPE mixed with his firm's "know-how", claiming the buy will be a "springboard".

Red Pixie has filed abbreviated annual P&L accounts since its formation in 2010, meaning it has a turnover of less than £6.5m or fewer than 50 employees. ®

Sponsored: Learn how to transform your data into a strategic asset for your business by using the cloud to accelerate innovation with NetApp