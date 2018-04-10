VMs: Imperfect answers to imperfect problems, but they're all we have

I got into an argument with a friend of mine a little while back. This person abhors containers and virtualization, claims not to understand why anybody should need to use them, and refuses to deploy them in production.

What I took away from this encounter were some valid gripes about the design of modern operating systems and applications. I think these are worth exploring, because they not only help explain why virtualization and containers exist but why they are growing in popularity too.

Process isolation

At the core of why both virtualization and containers exist is that processes in modern operating systems aren't isolated. Individual processes within an operating system can talk to one another as well as access the same memory and storage.

What we think of as an "operating system" is actually a kernel and a huge selection of hardware drivers, runtime environments, and applications. Over the past decade the term "Operating System Environment" (OSE) has crept in to describe the above or just the kernel.

Unfortunately, convincing the rest of the industry to adopt this terminology hasn't been easy. It's comparable to the long, miserable battle involved in getting people to use the proper binary prefixes: kilo being 1,000, kibi being 1,024; mega being 1,000, mebi being 1,024, and so on.

Using megabyte to mean both 1,048,576 bytes and 1,000,000 bytes might seem like a fun thing to grouse about how one is "losing" hard drive space because hard drive manufacturers are evil, but binary versus SI prefixes become a real problem for both storage and networking when we start getting into the tebibyte range.

Similarly, the differences between a kernel and an OSE are important. Even a minimalist OSE has processes that run in the background. It's not just a kernel. Those additional processes matter. They are a source of both features and bugs. They provide basic functionality and can be exploited by those seeking to compromise security.

The fact that processes can both interact with one another and with the system's shared memory and storage means that, in today's OSEs, no process can run in true isolation, even if you only install one application with one process onto that OSE. When we consider that today's standard dual processor computers are powerful enough to efficiently run tens of thousands of applications, the lack of process isolation can be a problem.

Process practicality

We don't even have to talk about malware to see how the lack of process isolation is an issue. If one process has a bug then it can step on the memory space of another process. Two processes could write to the same file, causing a conflict. These things happen all the time.

Individual applications are not single processes. I can have hundreds of Chrome tabs open, and each tab is its own process. This is a single application spawning hundreds of processes, each of which I both do and don't want to be fully isolated, which is where all of this talk about processes gets messy.

As an end user, I want some things to be shared across all of my Chrome tabs. If I save a bookmark in Tab 14, I might want to be able to access that bookmark in Tab 128. I want unified logging from my tabs, so all tabs have to send their logs to the same place. I want all my browser defences accessible in all tabs, and some of these extensions save their own settings. On the other hand, if some badware makes it past my thrillion layers of internet condoms, I'll want some Bromium-like process isolation.

This is the catch-22 of modern OSE design. We want process interaction, but only when it benefits us. Otherwise, we want processes locked down and incapable of harm. File this next to wanting encryption that only the "good guys" can spy on, but everyone else can't. I won't even touch the debate about who gets to decide who the good guys are, either for processes or spies.

On top of that you will have devs that rely on OSE to have the right resources installed for their application. Others rely on terrible guidance from the 90s about dispersing libraries and other resources all around the OSE's file structure. Many applications will have enough tentacles running deep into the parts of the OSE's file. This exacerbates the process isolation problems, because now we can add a whole new layer of problems: shared resources. Servers can have tens of thousands of individual applications running millions of processes.

Application portability

Because of all this, applications have tended to have this nasty habit of only functioning in the OSEs and on the processor architecture they were designed for. "Write once, run anywhere" applications distributed in binary form are a dangerous myth for all of the reasons discussed above.

Applications distributed as source code can – under very specific circumstances – work anywhere. For this to work, the source code must not call on any CPU-specific features, and all application resources need to also be distributed as source code. An appropriate compiler must exist in the destination OSE, the application needs to be coded so that calls to OSE-specific APIs and kernel hooks work for all destination OSEs, and everyone involved had better pray to whatever deity they believe in that the application doesn't expose architecture-specific bugs like Meltdown or Spectre.

Many, however, want nothing to do with distributing source code. They prefer to distribute binaries.

The difference between the two approaches has repercussions. Today, it isn't particularly hard to write an application that will compile on Windows, Linux and MacOS, for example. It's even possible to write the application so that it will work on these OSEs on both x86 and Arm architectures. A combination of the right Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and compiler can make sure that calls to OSE-specific APIs are appropriately translated, and that all the relevant resources are packaged up with the application. Assuming, of course, that the resources the application needs are also available as appropriate source code, or that binaries exist for all destination OSEs and architectures.

Updating an application distributed only as binaries can get to be a problem. While some application resources are published by resource vendors for multiple platforms and architectures, they aren't always published at the same time. This can lead to resource skew, where applications on some OSEs or architectures must ship with or rely on out of date resources.

As you might imagine, the application portability problem has a lot of overlap with the application isolation discussion, especially when we get into distribution and management of application resources.

Virtual machines

All right, so we've explored process isolation, application isolation and application portability.

Attempts to solve process isolation and application isolation have been around for decades, under different names, with offer more or less isolation.

The easiest to understand is full virtualization, as used by hypervisors. With full virtualization, emulated hardware environments known as virtual machines (VMs) are created. These VMs contain complete OSEs, each with their own kernel and attendant OSE resources and applications. This offers two key advantages.

Because each VM contains a complete OSE, virtualization allows multiple different OSEs to be run on a single physical server. Considering the increasingly heterogeneous nature of modern data centres, this capability means that full virtualization isn't going away any time soon.

Full virtualization also lets applications be completely isolated from one another, though these applications are not isolated from the various processes that make up the OSE in which they operate. This is used by organisations to mitigate the risk of application compromise. If an application or individual OSE is compromised, only that application is affected. For the compromise to spread beyond one VM it would have to traverse a network, and network traffic can be segmented and monitored.

Containers

Containers take a different approach. Containers isolate individual applications within a single OSE. There are numerous different approaches, and the differences between them can get confusing.

Some containerization approaches aim only to perform application isolation. Others aim to perform a more complete process isolation. Some containerization approaches seek only to isolate user-installed applications from one another, others seek to isolate applications even from the processes that ship as part of the OSE, and in some cases the lines between containerization and true virtualization are blurred, with containers being able to create entire child OSEs with their own kernels.

Terminology isn't exactly settled either. "Virtual machine" gets used to describe container, full virtualization and even by various application runtime environments. This makes it a very context-dependant term, and the source of its own collection of nerd holy wars.

The most basic form of containerisation is Change Root (chroot). This lies to the applications about where the root of the file system is and enables a form of application isolation. Chrooted applications can try to spread their tentacles throughout the OSE, placing files in all sorts of different directories. In reality they are confined to creating a series of subdirectories under their primary install directory. The application's storage footprint is bottled, though all the application's processes won't know this.

FreeBSD is other end of the spectrum. FreeBSD tries to sandbox applications more thoroughly, though it doesn't go as far as allowing containers to have their own kernel. In a FreeBSD jail, not only is an application's storage isolated, as with chroot, but the processes are also isolated from one another.

This means that processes inside one FreeBSD cell cannot communicate with processes inside another FreeBSD cell. FreeBSD jails also have their own user accounts, including their own administrator accounts. As a result, they are much closer to true x86 virtualization than many of the other containerization approaches.

There's a lot more containerization options out there.

Utopia

So let's get back to my friend. He is very unhappy with containerization and virtualization. He finds them to be kludgy Band-Aids, and they seem to offend him on some deeper ethical level.

He is right about containers and virtual machines being kludgy Band-Aids. They are management systems to seemingly intractable problems. In a perfect world, OSEs should isolate processes from one another, but only when we want them to. Applications would be perfectly packaged, but not duplicate storage usage. Applications would function in any OSE on any architecture, or – better yet – not require an OSE at all.

I don't know how this utopia could possibly be achieved. I've worked in IT my whole life, and I would be taking blind stabs at trying to detail what inter-process communication I wanted to allow and not allow.

I don't know how we get to application isolation while minimising storage footprint without deduplication, and deduplication has CPU overhead that offends the kind of nerds who hate containerization and virtualization. And write-once-run-anywhere is one of those dreams that never seems to actually die.

The easy route for me here would be to simply write of my friend's resistance to virtualization and containerization as magical thinking, but he's not a simple guy, and he's not alone. Debates about all of the above problems go back decades, and involve some of the smartest nerds that have ever lived.

There is also the Unikernel crowd – and their vociferous opponents – who have their own take on what digital utopia looks like. Neither microkernels nor unikernels currently see much widespread use, though they attract passionate defenders, and development on them continues.

In the end, I don't really know where along this spectrum my friend's ideology lies.

I'm a systems administrator. As such, I have to deal with the world as it is, and implement the technologies that are available. Those technologies are not perfect. They're inefficient. They're vulnerable. They are designed, built and used by humans who won't always understand the intricacies.

Virtualization and containerization are imperfect answers to an imperfect set of problems, but they're the best tools we currently have available and for that reason, neither of them is going away any time soon, no matter how much my friend – and others like him – rejects or holds out against them. ®

We'll be covering DevOps at our Continuous Lifecycle London 2018 event. Full details right here.

Sponsored: Minds Mastering Machines - Call for papers now open