Microsoft’s new gov cloud needs extra security, says Australia

So this is awkward: last week Microsoft trumpeted its new Australian Azure regions for government clients. But three days later Australian authorities said the new regions need extra security controls before they're sufficiently secure.

The “can do better” guidance (PDF) from the Australian Signals Directorate was released on Friday April 6th, three days after Microsoft announced the new “Australia Central” region.

The guidance notes that while the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) certified Australia Central to “Protected” data under the Australian Government security classification system, “Additional compensating controls are to be implemented on a risk-managed basis by individual agencies prior to agency accreditation and subsequent use of these cloud services.”

“The ACSC is working with Microsoft to ensure general compensating security control blueprints are made available in the coming weeks.”

There’s no suggestion that the Australia Central region is leaky in any way, as the guidance warns of the risks of cloud in general, stating “The ACSC advises that as part of pre-existing accreditation activities, agencies consult the ACSC before moving PROTECTED information into public cloud services.”

But there’s also confirmation that Microsoft and the ACSC are still working together on “additional configuration and security controls” for Microsoft’s cloud.

The Register has asked Microsoft if it was aware of this guidance before it launched the new region last week, because in presentations to media and customers no mention was made of the need for additional controls, or that they are yet to be developed. That the region is not entirely ready for government users is therefore not a great look for Microsoft. ®

Sponsored: Learn how to transform your data into a strategic asset for your business by using the cloud to accelerate innovation with NetApp