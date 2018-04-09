VMware vids revealing new vSphere vanish

VMware appears set to launch a new version of vSphere.

Late last week Virtzilla-watchers like Marcel van den Berg spotted some social media posts referring to the new release.

Other VMware-watchers spotted posts about “vSphere 6.7”, but they quickly disappeared.

A little cache-digging turns up efforts like a since-withdrawn video on “vSphere 6.7 - Deployment Topologies” and another also-deleted video titled “vSphere 6.7 Lightboard”.

As this video shows, VMware likes Lightboards as a method of letting its people scrawl and talk at the same time.

The Register is pretty sure these posts were a premature release of information ahead of a proper launch. We are, however, still in the dark about what vSphere 6.7 will offer users.

Hypervisor users have another couple of upgrades to consider, too. The Xen Project last week announced its 4.9/2 maintenance release and the Free/Libre XenServer alternative project, XCP-NG, flagged an imminent 7.4.1 release with a few handy fixes. ®

Screenshots of the vanishing vSphere vids. Click pic to embiggen

