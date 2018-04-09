Facebook suspends, investigates CubeYou, another data-harvester

Facebook's slow-motion privacy awakening continued over the weekend, with a data analytics outfit called CubeYou suspended from the "platform" pending investigation over T&C violations.

For some time, privacy advocates have warned that cute-and-popular quizzes linked from Facebook – “Which Star Wars weapon are you?” and the like – were populating the data troves of their hosts.

As far back as 2014, The Register warned against data-slurping quizzes, but recent events suggest users were hard to educate.

During the weekend, in response to research by US outlet CNBC, Facebook suspended data-harvester CubeYou for posting quizzes claiming the data was for non-commercial, academic purposes.

CNBC claimed the quizzes were designed to help marketers in CubeYou's customer list identify potential targets, and Facebook launched its investigation.

Facebook's Ime Archibong told CNBC CubeYou will be banned if it refuses or fails an audit. Archibong also said Facebook will work with the Information Commissioner's Office in the UK about the University of Cambridge's role (via its Psychometrics Centre) in developing apps used by Cambridge Analytica to harvest user information.

CubeYou was also a fan of the University's efforts: it trawled users with its “You Are What you Like” Myer-Briggs personality typing app (described in this 2015 paper at PNAS), commercialised and offered free to academics as Apply Magic Sauce.

As CNBC noted, CubeYou boasted extensive user profiles (including age, gender, location, workplace and more) but recently edited its Website to make its claims more modest (name, email, phone number, IP address, mobile device ID and a browser fingerprint).

From a cached version of the CubeYou privacy policy:

If you chose to sign up to our Services by using a third party Social Media profile (such as your Facebook, Google, Twitter or Instagram account you will give permission for your CubeYou account to be linked to your Social Media profile and give it access to some of your Social media profile personally identifiable information. Personally identifiable information that we might collect from your Social Media profile may include, but is not limited to: name, mailing address, email address, telephone number, birth date, gender, areas of interest, occupation, title and other demographic information, address book list, your social media handle, your profile picture, your device settings and data, your localization, social connections, likes, pictures and videos.





That's not all, folks

Last Friday, Italy's antitrust enforcer put on the rubber gloves and reached for the probe, announcing its own investigation.

The Italian Antitrust Authority is focussing on “unfair commercial practices”, on the basis of user information collection, data sharing with third parties, and APIs that pass around information without warning users.

Facebook probably hoped its Friday announcement, that it would be more strict on political ads, would settle things down over the weekend.

It's probably welcome that political advertisements will need to identify whose ads they are (authorisation) and that they'll be labelled as political – but the 2016 presidential election is a long way behind us.

If Facebook's people and AI doesn't catch a misbehaving political ad, there'll be a “report” button available for users. ®

