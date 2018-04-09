Amazon Web Services best practices: Webinar series just for you

Promo Amazon Web Services (AWS) has spent years working with thousands of companies across all industries to create the most comprehensive collection of best-practices and guidance known as the Well-Architected Framework.

Based on five separate pillars, the Well-Architected Framework is the most complete and thorough collection of best-practices and guidance that is available for organizations undergoing a cloud transformation on top of AWS.

If you are planning your organization’s move to the public cloud, a series of webinars from Los Angeles-based MSP Reliam, a longstanding AWS partner, could provide the assurances you need to steer clear of unforeseen mishaps along the way.

Starting Wednesday, April 11, this webinar series will explore the web giant’s Well-Architected Framework. The upcoming webinars are planned as follows:

April 11, 2018 – Operational Excellence

May 9, 2018 – Reliability

June 21, 2018 – Security

July 18, 2018 – Cost Optimization

August 15, 2018 – Performance Efficiency

The first webinar, hosted by Reliam's Chief Technology Officer Jonathan LaCour, will dive into the Operational Excellence pillar of the Well-Architected Framework. During the webinar, you’ll learn:

How operational excellence is a consequence of culture.

The six design principles for operational excellence in the cloud.

The focus areas of cloud operational excellence.

What operational excellence looks like in practice.

